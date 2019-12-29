https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Boy-5-dies-in-dirt-bike-accident-in-Indiana-14937741.php
Boy, 5, dies in dirt bike accident in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old southern Indiana boy has died after a dirt bike accident, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.
Conservation officers are investigating a fatal off-the-road vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Bartholomew County, officials said.
The Columbus boy was operating a dirt bike on family property when he allegedly tried to maneuver the bike up an incline and lost control, causing the bike to hit a tree, authorities said.
He was unresponsive and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An initial investigation found he was wearing a helmet and other protective safety equipment.
