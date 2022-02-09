Boulder's Fenberg selected as new Colorado Senate president

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democrats in the state Senate have chosen Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder to succeed Leroy Garcia of Pueblo as the new Senate president.

The Denver Post reports that Fenberg was chosen in a vote by the Democratic caucus on Wednesday. Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, a former chair of the powerful Joint Budget Committee, was selected as the new majority leader. Moreno will step down from his current position on the committee and be replaced by Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada.