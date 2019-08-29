Boston reaches deal with short-term rental firm Airbnb

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the city has agreed to a settlement with short-term rental firm Airbnb.

Walsh said under the deal announced Thursday, the company will remove listings from its website deemed illegal under the city's short-term rental ordinance.

Boston will continue to require owners to register their units, and continue regulations concerning which units are eligible to be used as short-term rentals. By December 1, all listings will be required to display a city-formatted registration number.

The city will also have the power to notify the San Francisco-based company of listings deemed ineligible under Boston's short-term rental ordinance.

Walsh said he wants to create and preserve affordable housing.

An Airbnb representative said the company's goal was to find a path forward for home sharing in Boston.