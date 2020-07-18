Boston mayor: Heat emergency, 20 cooling centers to open

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Martin Walsh has declared a heat emergency in the city ahead of the hot and humid weather forecast through Tuesday.

Twenty Boston Centers for Youth & Families will be open to the public as cooling centers on Sunday and Monday. The temperature is forecast to be 96 degrees (35 Celsius) on Sunday and 92 (33 Celsius) on Monday but could feel hotter.

Residents are advised to call before visiting a cooling center to confirm the hours open and occupancy limits. Visitors will be screened before entering and must wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet from others, wash their hands often, and bring their own water bottles and water. They are limited to bringing one small bag of belongings and occupancy will be restricted to 40% of the building's maximum capacity. Spaces will be regularly cleaned and disinfected hourly, the mayor's office said.

“Please take the necessary steps to protect yourself from COVID-19 and from the heat and humidity that we expect over the weekend,” Walsh said in a written statement on Friday. “Continue to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands often, and wear a face covering. If the face covering causes you to overheat, find a shaded area where you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and then remove the face covering so that you can breathe easily and cool down.”