Border agency plans vehicle pursuit policy to raise safety

DONNA, Texas (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that he is developing a new policy for vehicle pursuits with an eye toward increasing safety after a spate of deaths.
Commissioner Chris Magnus, who took over the nation's largest law enforcement agency in December, told The Associated Press that the policy is expected “soon” and will be made public. It will rely on extensive discussion with people inside and outside the Border Patrol, data analysis and a review of practices at other law enforcement agencies.