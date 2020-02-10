  • BooBoo Photo: Contributed Photo

BooBoo is a 2-year-old neutered male cat and is still awaiting adoption. He would be best as the only pet. BooBoo is very friendly with people.

Visit BooBoo and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.