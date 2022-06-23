Bonta, Hochman will face off in California's AG race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Nathan Hochman will battle California's Democratic attorney general in the November general election after garnering 18% of the vote in the primary, according to figures released Thursday.

Hochman, the Republican Party's endorsed candidate, will face Rob Bonta in a state that overwhelmingly favors Democrats. Bonta, the only Democrat in the five-way field, won 54.8% of the June 7 primary, according to the latest figures from California's secretary of state.