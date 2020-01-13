Bond election set to build bigger Monona County jail

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — County leaders have scheduled a March election on bonds to build a replacement jail in western Iowa's Monona County.

The jail in Onawa was built in 1976 to hold 12 inmates but now regularly holds 20, station KTIV reported.

"It's just the fact that our facility is 46 years old. We don't have the ability to expand electrical and plumbing and those type of things to make sure we are adequately housing the number of inmates that we are housing," said Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt.

The $6.2 million replacement would be built on the northeast side of the courthouse square in Onawa. It would house up to 32 inmates, with the possibility of expanding to hold as many as 66.

It also would have interview rooms and more office space for the sheriff's office and police department.

The bond vote is set for March 3.