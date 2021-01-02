Bolsonaro's tough 2021 balance between ideology, pragmatism DIANE JEANTET and DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 12:58 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - in this July 24, 2020 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he talks with supporters during a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. The South American nation proud of its role as a regional leader in science, technology and medicine, finds itself falling behind its neighbors in the global race for immunization against a pandemic that has already killed nearly 200,000 of its people. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Brazilan President Jair Bolsonaro poses for photos with the mascot of his nation's vaccination campaign, named "Ze Gotinha," or Joseph Droplet, during a ceremony to present the National Vaccination Plan Against COVID-19 at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Brazilan President Jair Bolsonaro touches his nose during a ceremony presenting his nation's National Vaccination Plan Against COVID-19 at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro presents his nation's National Vaccination Plan Against COVID-19, at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 President Jair Bolsonaro wears a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of a ceremony where the national flag is projected in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
BRASILIA (AP) — Brazil’s pugnacious president, Jair Bolsonaro, survived 2020 in surprisingly good shape personally and politically, with buoyant popularity ratings despite his own bout of COVID-19 and a broader pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 of his countrymen.
But the new year — and a looming reelection campaign — bring risks on all sides for the populist who has fought to limit environmental protections and rein in leftist influence on government and culture while feuding even with fellow conservatives in Latin America's largest nation.
