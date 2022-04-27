Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 3:23 p.m.
Air Force One with President Joe Biden arrives at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday, April 21, 2022.
FILE - President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a trip to Alamo, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Boeing's CEO says Boeing cut a bad deal when it agreed to produce two new Air Force One jets. CEO David Calhoun said Wednesday, April 27, 2022, that Boeing probably should not have taken the fixed-cost contract, which makes the company responsible for cost overruns. But, he says, it was a public negotiation and the company took some risks.
FILE - The logo for Boeing appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Boeing's CEO says Boeing cut a bad deal when it agreed to produce two new Air Force One jets. CEO David Calhoun said Wednesday, April 27, 2022, that Boeing probably should not have taken the fixed-cost contract, which makes the company responsible for cost overruns.
Boeing’s CEO is lamenting the deal that his company cut with former President Donald Trump to produce new Air Force One jets.
David Calhoun said “it was a public negotiation” and “we took some risks” in accepting a fixed-price contract that made Boeing responsible if it cost more than expected to convert two Boeing 747 jumbo jets into presidential planes.