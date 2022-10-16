Bodycam shows hurt Connecticut officer shoot ambush suspect

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer’s bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.
“Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send everyone," a breathless Officer Alec Iurato said, according to a segment of body camera footage released Sunday. It is part of a preliminary report by the state's Office of the Inspector General in connection with the Wednesday's shooting in the town of Bristol.