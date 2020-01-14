Body of missing fisherman found on North Carolina coast

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (AP) — The body of a fisherman who disappeared after his boat capsized on the North Carolina coast has been found, a sheriff's office said.

The Hyde County Sheriff's Office says the body of Keyron Davis was recovered and identified around 11:30 a.m. Friday, news sources reported on Monday. Sgt. Charles Herina says crews used sonar to find the body at the bottom of the sound.

Davis was one of four people on board a shrimp boat that sank in the Pamlico Sound on the night of Jan. 7. Authorities said boat captain Floyd Gibbs died at the hospital, while crew member Ben Poe was treated for hypothermia at the hospital and released.

A fourth man, Sammy Douglas, is still missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search last Thursday after agencies searched 1,170 square miles for the boaters. The sheriff's office says they have crews that will continue to look for Douglas if the weather allows for it.