Body of US Capitol Officer William Evans returns to hometown

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The body of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans has been returned to his home in western Massachusetts for a funeral Mass and burial on Thursday.

The Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams and burial at Bellevue Cemetery — where Evans will be buried beside his father, Howard — is private, but residents can pay their respects by gathering on Park Street in Adams at 1 p.m. for the funeral procession, according to a statement from the town.