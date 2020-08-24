Body of Ohio man, 18, recovered from lake in NE Indiana

HAMILTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of an 18-year-old Ohio man has been recovered in a northeastern Indiana lake where he vanished during a weekend boating trip, conservation officers said Monday.

Searchers found the body of Mason Shuey of Ottawa, Ohio, on Sunday night in Hamilton Lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division said.

Shuey's cause of death is pending the results of his autopsy. The circumstances of his death at the Steuben County lake remain under investigation.

Conservation officer Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich said Shuey was a passenger on a boat in the lake about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne when he entered the water early Sunday and was not seen again.

Steuben County dispatchers were not notified until about 8 a.m. Sunday that Shuey was missing in the lake.

Emergency responders spent Sunday searching the lake using divers, search and rescue dogs, aircraft and underwater sonar.