Body identified as missing 74-year-old Nevada man

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities have confirmed the identity of a body found by a hiker in western Nevada.

Coroners at the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as missing 74-year-old James Tickner of Carson City.

Tickner was originally reported missing by his roommate on Dec. 3 before his body was discovered buried in snow on Dec. 17, authorities said.

It was unclear how long the body was in the hills.

Tickner was last seen Nov. 30 near his home on Pine Lane west of Carson City Airport, authorities said.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.