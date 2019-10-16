Body found in car ID'd as hammer attack suspect

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a car in the forest near Los Angeles has been identified as a man who was sought for attacking his fiance and her mother with a hammer.

Police on Tuesday say the decomposed body discovered late last month in the Angeles National Forest is that of 29-year-old Brian Cruz.

Authorities say it appears he died in a crash.

Authorities had been looking for Cruz after the July hammer attack at his Glendale home.

Police said Cruz's fiance suffered facial, skull and hand fractures and one finger was amputated. She's said to be recovering.

Her mother was struck in the head when she tried to intervene.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.