Brazil police release Boca Juniors team after stadium brawl MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 3:30 p.m.
1 of9 Military police stand guard by a bus carrying Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer team which is parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the morning after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Military police stand guard by a bus carrying Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer team which is parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the morning after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer player Esteban Rolon looks out the window of his team's bus parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the morning after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer team goalkeeper Javier Garcia waves as he pulls the curtain closed inside his team's bus parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the morning after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Players of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro celebrate after beating Argentina's Boca Juniors on penalty shootout during a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 A bus carrying Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer team sits parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, early Wednesday, July 21, 2021, after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament, which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 People look at a bus, carrying Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer team, parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the morning after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Forward Agustin Obando, of Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer team, look out the window from inside his team's bus parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the morning after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Argentina's Boca Juniors soccer team goalkeeper Javier Garcia peers out the window of his team's bus parked outside a police station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the morning after the team was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores tournament which ended in a brawl and destruction in the locker room. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors spent the night in a bus outside a Brazilian police station before being allowed to leave Wednesday following a brawl with security after their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss to local Atletico Mineiro.
Police in the city of Belo Horizonte said they had questioned six members of the Argentine delegation, two of whom were fined 3,000 reals ($575) each for damages. The other four were charged with bodily injury and contempt and are supposed to appear in court at a later date.
