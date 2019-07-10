Bob Button Big Band headlines Tuesday concert

The Bob Button Big Band will perform music from the Big Band Era in Trumbull July 23. The Bob Button Big Band will perform music from the Big Band Era in Trumbull July 23. Photo: Contributed / Bob Button Band Photo: Contributed / Bob Button Band Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bob Button Big Band headlines Tuesday concert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 2019 summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Schedule subject to change.

July 23 — Bob Button Big Band

July 30 — What It Is

August 6 — The Bernadettes; (Rain date is Tuesday, Sept. 10)

August 13 — I’Liguri

August 20 — Mia and the Riff

August 27 — Kathy Thompson Band

September 3 — The Barons