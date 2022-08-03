Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Wednesday voted to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who has admitted to beating to death a friend and co-worker who refused to loan him $50 to buy cocaine.
The board voted 3-2 to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to James Coddington, 50, who was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale's home in Choctaw in 1997. Coddington beat Hale on the head at least three times with a hammer.