Party - Unaffiliated

Incumbent? - No

Age - Not given

Current Job/Employer? - Retired/Currently Consultant (Formally VP for Booking Holdings)

High School - Wilbur Cross

College - University of New Haven

Post Graduate -

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - As a current alternate member of the Trumbull Board of Finance for over seven years, I have a working knowledge of the Board’s operation and responsibilities and will continue to manage spending using an objective, non partisan approach. I’ll also seek opportunities to optimize fiscal efficiency through applications of technology, where appropriate.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - We need to continue to invest in our great educational system, provide support for our growing senior population, and encourage our sense of community.

Tell us about your family - I have a wife and two grown sons.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Currently an Alternate on Trumbull’s Board of Finance, I have also provided mentoring to several University of New Haven students

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - Vickifortrumbull.com