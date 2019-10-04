Board of Finance: Scott Zimov

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 39

Current Job/Employer? - Bank of America

High School - Doherty Memorial High School

College - Western New England University

Post Graduate - None

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Reducing annual bonding amount is my main priority

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Keeping taxes stable

Tell us about your family - Married for 15 years with 3 children

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Board of Finance

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -