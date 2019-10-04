https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Board-of-Finance-Scott-Zimov-14492919.php
Board of Finance: Scott Zimov
Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - 39
Current Job/Employer? - Bank of America
High School - Doherty Memorial High School
College - Western New England University
Post Graduate - None
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Reducing annual bonding amount is my main priority
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Keeping taxes stable
Tell us about your family - Married for 15 years with 3 children
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Board of Finance
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -
