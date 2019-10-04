Board of Finance: Paul Timpanelli

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 73

Current Job/Employer? - Connections Plus KLLC

High School - Trumbull High

College - Sacred Heart

Post Graduate - St. John’s

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Tax stabilization by encouraging balanced grand list growth and minimizing expenses and continuing to look at what services are essential and what services may be curtailed.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Economic Development. Support for quality public education, government transparency, and creating an atmosphere of inclusiveness through positive civil discourse.

Tell us about your family - Married 48 years

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull First Selectman 1981-87, Trumbull Town Clark, 1975-81, Trumbull Board of Education, 1987-89

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -