Board of Finance: Michael Barker

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Board of Finance: Michael Barker 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 39

Current Job/Employer? - Managing Director/Westport Country Playhouse

High School - St. Andrew’s - Sewanee, TN

College - Carleton College

Post Graduate - Yale University (MBA & MFA)

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - My focus will be on financial prudence, bringing my management and financial expertise to town government.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - We need to maintain civility in our town government. We're all pro-Trumbull, but sometimes the politics makes it feel like we're adversaries.

Tell us about your family - I am married to Heidi Hanson and we have a four-year-old son Lawrence.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I am an Alernate to the Board of Finance and I serve on the vestry of my church. I am also in the process of joining Trumbull Rotary.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -