Board of Finance: Michael Barker
Party - Democratic
Incumbent? - No
Age - 39
Current Job/Employer? - Managing Director/Westport Country Playhouse
High School - St. Andrew’s - Sewanee, TN
College - Carleton College
Post Graduate - Yale University (MBA & MFA)
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - My focus will be on financial prudence, bringing my management and financial expertise to town government.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - We need to maintain civility in our town government. We're all pro-Trumbull, but sometimes the politics makes it feel like we're adversaries.
Tell us about your family - I am married to Heidi Hanson and we have a four-year-old son Lawrence.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I am an Alernate to the Board of Finance and I serve on the vestry of my church. I am also in the process of joining Trumbull Rotary.
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -