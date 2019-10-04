Board of Education: Tim Gallo

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 53

Current Job/Employer? - 5th Grade educator and Teacher in Charge at Cider Mill School, Wilton

High School - Central

College - Sacred Heart

Post Graduate - Masters and sixth year Univ. of Bridgeport

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - My goal is to look at the budget in a fiscally responsible way as a parent, teacher, administrator and a Trumbull tax payer to ensure that the world class education that was provided to my own children continues and constantly improves.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Another important issue for the Board of Education this term will be to pick a new superintendent for our town. I have been on many hiring teams in the past specifically for jobs in the education field. I feel that I would be a strong asset to this search.

Tell us about your family - I am married to my spouse, Gina for 25 years this year! I have two children who have attended Trumbull schools K-12 and graduated and are now both attending college.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Aquatics and Beach Director of Pinewood Lake and certified EMT

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -