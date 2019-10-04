Board of Education: Stuart Schwartz

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 57

Current Job/Employer? - IST Management Services, Senior Vice President/Partner

High School - Trumbull High

College - None given

Post Graduate - None given

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Securing a new Superintendent for the Trumbull Public School system

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - I feel education, taxes and property values go hand-in-hand. If we don't continue to invest in teachers and technology, our students will not continue to have the opportunities that are currently presented to them. Also, our property values could decrease. Additionally, based on the current 1000 apartments the current administration is looking to endorse, our school systems will suffer with the influx of additional students. Taxes WILL go up!

Tell us about your family - I met my wife (Lori Rosasco Schwartz, Town Council District 3) at Trumbull High School in homeroom. We've been together for 39 years and married for 32 years. We have 3 children, Stephanie 26 who is a CPA, Nicole 23 who works for Nielsen Media as an Analyst and Justin 18 who is a freshman at the University of Delaware. We decided to move back to Trumbull and raise our kids in our excellent education system.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Past Executive Board Member Trumbull Little League, SHRM, BOMA

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - Facebook Page: Lori Rosasco Schwartz Town Council D3 & Stuart Schwartz Board of Education