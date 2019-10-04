Board of Education: Scot Kerr

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - 57

Current Job/Employer? - Achievement First

High School - Weston High School

College - Western CT State

Post Graduate -

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - The top issue I will address is increasing the partnership between the BOE and town relative to shared services. I also hope to increase parent voice on the BOE and champion new ways for the board to engage and communicate with the community.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Maintaining and expanding bi-partisan cooperation and putting the needs of residents ahead of partisan politics.

Tell us about your family - Married to Karen for 27 years. Three sons, David, Matthew, and Duncan aged 22, 20, and 15. All have attended Trumbull Public Schools.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Currently a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission; Board Secretary for the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center; past-President of the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band; past member of the Trumbull Conservation Commission.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - https://trumbulldemocrats.org