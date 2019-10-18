Board of Education - Michael Ward

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 82

Current Job/Employer? - Retired

High School - Yes

College - Yes

Post Graduate - Yes

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Funding, class size, long range planning for building use, professional development for staff, sharing with the town staff and use of trucks etc.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Class size most important plus staff training for future curriculum development.

Tell us about your family - I have three sons 10 grand children.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Past president of elementary school principals in Connecticut.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -