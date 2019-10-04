Board of Education: Marie Petitti

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 66

Current Job/Employer? - Bridgeport Retired High School Math Teacher

High School - Sacred Heart High School

College - Souther CT State

Post Graduate - Southern CT State

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Even though state mandates can make it difficult to bring about change I want to help insure that teachers have enough time to spend on their students directly, using test data to inform instruction but not to categorize students or evaluate teachers and schools. Learning should be empowering and wonderful.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Continue to make critical investments in our students education through new classroom technology and improve curricula that delivers rigorous and relevant outcomes.

Tell us about your family - My husband Tony is a retired math teacher from Stamford High School. I have 2 adult sons who attended Trumbull Public Schools from K to 12th grade.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Appointed to Trumbull Park and Recreation Commission for several terms. Appointed to the Youth Commission for several years. Trumbull Band Parent for 4 years and Trumbull High School Post-Prom Co-Chair for 3 years. Legislative Co-chair for the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association ARTC Pac Co-Chair (Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut).

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -