Board of Education: Lucinda Timpanelli

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Board of Education: Lucinda Timpanelli 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - None given

Current Job/Employer? - Retired school administrator

High School - Bunnell

College - University of Bridgeport

Post Graduate - Fairfield (MA, 6th year certificate)

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - School security remains a top priority to insure we are current and providing every measure to keep our students safe .

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Vigilance is necessary with the possibility of the state returning pensions to local towns , as well as a possible decrease in ECS funding. Both ideas may present a negative impact on how to move forward to fund the school budget .

Tell us about your family - Widow of Dr. Anthony M .Timpanelli

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: TPAUD- This organization sponsors an annual forum for students and parents to provide information against underage drinking

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -