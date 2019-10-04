Board of Education: Loretta Chory

Photo by Mara Lavitt Trumbull, CT Trumbull Republicans head shots. Photo by Mara Lavitt Trumbull, CT Trumbull Republicans head shots. Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Photo: Mara Lavitt / Mara Lavitt Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Board of Education: Loretta Chory 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - not given

Current Job/Employer? - Peoples United Bank, Lead Financial Analyst, Finance Division

High School - Little Falls High School

College - Siena College, BBA, Accounting

Post Graduate - Sacred Heart University, MBA, Finance

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - • I’ve been a member of the BOE for 12 years, and served as Chairman for the past 4 years. I’m very proud of the accomplishments that have taken place during this time including major changes to curriculum, technology, policy, personnel and facilities. The results speak for themselves with all nine of our schools earning a School of Distinction Award within the last four years. If re-elected, I will always work towards what is in the best interest of all of our students.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Safety and well-being of our students

Tell us about your family - • Married to Tony Chory since 1986 • Lived to Trumbull since 1986 • One daughter, Emma, who is a 2007 graduate of Trumbull High School

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: • Seated member of Trumbull Board of Education (since 2008) - currently serving as Board Chairman (2015-2019); previously served as Vice-Chairman, as Chairman of the Finance Committee, and Chairman of the Policy Committee • Member of Trumbull Community Women, formally Trumbull Junior Woman’s Club (since 1987) - numerous leadership roles including (3) terms as President • Member, Sacred Heart University Alumni Board of Directors • Member, CCM (CT Conference of Municipalities) Policy Committee on Education • Member, CABE (CT Associations of Boards of Education) Officer Nominating Committee • CABE Area 6 Co-Director (Fairfield County)

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -