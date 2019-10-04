Board of Education: Kathleen Fearon

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - Not given

Current Job/Employer? -

High School - Not given

College - Not given

Post Graduate - PhD, DVM

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - More than 5 years ago the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a policy statement recommending teens start school no earlier than 8:30. I hope to move forward in the difficult, but essential, task of changing start times for the health and emotional wellbeing of our students.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) -

Tell us about your family -

Elected offices held or community groups involved with:

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -