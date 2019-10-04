Board of Education: Jeffrey Donofrio
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - 54
Current Job/Employer? - Attorney/Ciulla & Donofrio, LLP
High School - Fairfield Prep
College - Boston College
Post Graduate -JD Catholic University
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Identifying and prioritizing school facilities needs and developing more cost effective strategies for operations while maintaining high performance and minimizing financial impact on Trumbull taxpayers.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Trumbull’s school district is an outstanding, high performing district. Our biggest challenge is continuing to build on the existing excellence while managing the impact of state and local budget challenges.
Tell us about your family - Married to Suzanne for 28 years. Oldest son is a second year law student, daughter is a senior at Georgetown and youngest son is a high school sophomore.
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Currently serving third term on BOE. Previously served on Town Council.
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -