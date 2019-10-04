Board of Education: Jeffrey Donofrio

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 54

Current Job/Employer? - Attorney/Ciulla & Donofrio, LLP

High School - Fairfield Prep

College - Boston College

Post Graduate -JD Catholic University

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Identifying and prioritizing school facilities needs and developing more cost effective strategies for operations while maintaining high performance and minimizing financial impact on Trumbull taxpayers.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Trumbull’s school district is an outstanding, high performing district. Our biggest challenge is continuing to build on the existing excellence while managing the impact of state and local budget challenges.

Tell us about your family - Married to Suzanne for 28 years. Oldest son is a second year law student, daughter is a senior at Georgetown and youngest son is a high school sophomore.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Currently serving third term on BOE. Previously served on Town Council.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -