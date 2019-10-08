Board of Education: Jackie Norcel

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 79

Current Job/Employer? - Retired

High School - Abraham Lincoln. Brooklyn NY

College - Fordham

Post Graduate - Masters in Education, 6th year in administration and a 7th year certificate in educational administration

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - The top issue is to improve student achievement by developing, adopting monitoring policies and evaluating the results. I will continue to seek input of residents to make decisions regarding curriculum and policy. I will continue to support implementation of the Breakfast Program

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Securing financial support for schools,safety and security of the schools ,town and community and developing and maintaining school sites to meet the changing needs of our students

Tell us about your family - I am a widow. I have lived in Trumbull for 49 years. I was principal of Tashua School for 18 years and Frenchtown School for 14 years . I taught at SHU for 26 years (education masters level) I also served as a supervisor of student teachers at SHU and Bridgeport Universities I am a proud aunt of 3 great nephews and 2 great nieces.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I serve on the Trumbull Loves Children boasts, trustee os St.Stephens parish. I am a lector and Euraristic minister . I am a member of many educational groups ie DKG and Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -