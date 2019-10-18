Board of Assessment Appeals - Launa Whelan Riley
Party - Republican
Incumbent? - No
Age - 31
Current Job/Employer? - Town of Easton & Kenneth R. Grace, LLC
High School - Trumbull High
College - U. Bridgeport
Post Graduate - With my professional experience and continued assessment education, I will be able to serve my community at the highest capacity while providing fair and equitable assessments
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) -
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) -
Tell us about your family -
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: I am an active member of Fairfield County Assessor’s Association as well as New Haven County Assessor’s Association and a Certified Election Moderator for the Town of Trumbull.
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - CoachHerbstforTrumbull.com