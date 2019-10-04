Board of Assessment Appeals: Gail Ayotte

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - No

Age - None given

Current Job/Employer? - None given

High School - Ardsley HS (New York)

College - SUNY Albany

Post Graduate - CUNY Queens College

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I will listen to taxpayer concerns about their assessments and collaborate with members of the board to determine a fair and reasonable solution.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Providing the citizens of the town with a platform to continue to improve the community that is Trumbull. Supporting existing programs and implementing new ones to further the development and economic growth of the town.

Tell us about your family - Married for 18 years, 2 sons - ages 15 and 10. Moved to Trumbull in 2004.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Volunteer with Trumbull Youth Association, Nichols United Methodist Church, and Congregation B'nai Israel.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - trumbulldemocrats.org