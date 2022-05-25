Board may find Michigan GOP governor candidates ineligible

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Two leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor could be ruled ineligible for the primary ballot on Thursday, after the state's elections bureau said they didn't file enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the August contest.
In a recommendation that immediately shook up the governor's race, board staff on Monday said former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson, along with three other lesser-known candidates, should be declared ineligible. A four-person, bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will vote on the recommendations Thursday, though candidates that don't make the ballot could challenge the decision in court.