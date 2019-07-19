Board golf tourney winners

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament on July 17 was played in very hot and muggy weather at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Len Szturma with a 77, followed by Jim Brodie with an 80.

For the Low Net (White Tees), Jack Miller was first with a net 59. Mark Ryan finished in second with a 62. Third place went to Bob Winston with a 66. Tom Kascak took fourth with a 66. Dan Dobas had a 67 for fifth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) saw Jim Mohan in first place with a net 59. Second place went to Jim Baum with a 63. Third place went to Gus Phillips with a 63. Bob Wolfe finished fourth with 60.