Blueberry Festival July 20

Inside Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, blueberry pies are being made for the annual Blueberry Festival. (Blueberry Festival from a previous year). Inside Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, blueberry pies are being made for the annual Blueberry Festival. (Blueberry Festival from a previous year). Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Blueberry Festival July 20 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Trumbull's Long Hill United Methodist Church will hold its 15th annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 20, rain or shine from 10 a.m-3 p.m.

The festival will include food, music, activities for children, including a bounce house, and numerous vendors, who will offer a wide array of items for sale.

“Our church bakers have made more homemade pies and muffins than ever,” co-chairman Emery Filmer said. “A couple of years ago we ran out of pies and muffins early and we don't want that to happen again. So the bakers have been busy and will continue to be so right up to the day of the festival.”

Last year, the festival added blueberry scones to the menu to go along with the pies and muffins. Also available will be blueberry chicken salad sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soft drinks and blueberry sundaes. In addition, fresh produce including blueberries, sweet corn, ripe tomatoes and more will be for sale.

“We have more blueberry options, more craftspeople and more games and activities for the kids as well,” co-chairman Jan Filmer said. “We're all looking forward to another great, fun-filled day.”

The church's pies are loaded with at least one pound of blueberries. While the scones will be sold to go, the pies and muffins will be available at the festival or to take home. The pies can be purchased by the slice or a la mode, or whole pies to bring home. Some of the pies are fresh baked while others have been fresh frozen and come with baking instructions.

“The only ingredient that tops the berries,” says Pastor Ed Dayton, “is the love our people put into each pie, muffins and scones they make.”

Live music will be provided by the Dirt Road Pickers, an acoustic duo “who have been a big hit in recent years while playing the songs you forgot you loved,” an announcement said.

A major addition this year to the children's area on the school playground will be the bounce house. There will also be Shriner clowns, and other games, arts and crafts and activities for the children.

The Blueberry Festival is located at Long Hill United Methodist Church , 6358 Main Street, in Trumbull (Route 111), next to the Italian Corner Deli.