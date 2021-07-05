Blue Jackets: Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 10:22 a.m.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died.
He died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived, the team said in a statement. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time. Multiple messages left with team and national federation personnel were not immediately returned.