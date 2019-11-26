Bloomberg: US would benefit from more, not fewer, immigrants

PHOENIX (AP) — Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says the United States needs “an awful lot more immigrants rather than less.”

On his second day of campaigning for the Democratic nomination, Bloomberg told reporters Tuesday at a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix that the nation should recruit immigrants to come to the U.S. and improve its culture, cuisine, religion, dialogue and economy.

The billionaire former mayor of New York City blasted President Donald Trump’s immigration policies that resulted in the separation of families arriving on the border, saying, “Ripping kids away from their parents is a disgrace.”

Bloomberg reiterated his recent apology for supporting New York’s stop-and-frisk police policy, saying, “It was a mistake.” Bloomberg was a strong supporter of the practice despite its disproportionate impact on people of color.