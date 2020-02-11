Blood pressure screenings in observance of National Heart Awareness month

In observance of National Heart Awareness month, the Trumbull Health Department will be offering free blood pressure screenings at various community locations throughout the month of February.

No appointment is necessary.

Individual counseling and educational materials will be available by the Trumbull Health Department’s Public Health Nurse.

Blood pressure screening will take place at the following locations:

● Thursday, Feb. 13, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Stern Village (Congregate dining room), 200 Hedgehog Circle

● Friday, Feb. 14, from 1-3 p.m., at the Trumbull Town Hall (Council Chambers), 5866 Main St.

● Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Town Hall (Council Chambers), 5866 Main St.

● Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Trumbull Health Department, 335 White Plains Road

● Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

High blood pressure increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, both leading causes of death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in three American adults have high blood pressure.

The cause of 90-95% of the cases of high blood pressure is unknown, however, high blood pressure is easily detected and usually controllable. Because the consequences associated with high blood pressure are so serious, early detection, treatment, and control are important.

Many people do not know why they have high blood pressure. Often there are no warning signs or symptoms. There are several things that you can do to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range:

● Get your blood pressure checked regularly

● Eat a healthy diet

● Maintain a healthy weight

● Be physically active

● Limit alcohol use

● Don’t smoke

● Prevent or treat diabetes

For more information on the importance of blood pressure screenings and prevention of high blood pressure, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov or contact the Public Health Nurse at the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.