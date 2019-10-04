The outdoor service of the Blessing of the Animals will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke, Trumbull on Sunday, Oct 6, at 2 p.m., with The Rev. Alan C. Murchie. Bring your animals of every kind to celebrate all of God's creatures, large and small.
