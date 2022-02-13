Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 10:35 a.m.
1 of11 The Rev. Bryan Massingale gives a sermon on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale came to terms with his sexuality as a gay man at 22 and became public about it in 2019. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 The Rev. Bryan Massingale gives a sermon on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale has received recognition for his work on racial justice, he supports the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and as a gay man, he vocally disagrees with the church's doctrine on same-sex relations. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Church greeter Keith Guerrant, left, shakes the hand of the Rev. Bryan Massingale, center, before service on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale has received recognition for his work on racial justice, he supports the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and as a gay man, he is advocating for full inclusion of LGBTQ Catholics within the church. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 The Rev. Bryan Massingale, right, prays with fellow church members before Mass on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale has received recognition for his work on racial justice, he supports the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and as a gay man, he vocally disagrees with the church's doctrine on same-sex relations. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 The Rev. Bryan Massingale, left, prepares for Mass with the help of sacristan Darren Johnson, right, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale identifies as gay and became public about it in 2019. Massingale supports calls for the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and vocally disagrees with the church's doctrine on same-sex relations. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 The Rev. Bryan Massingale in his office at Fordham University in The Bronx borough of New York on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 after a class on homosexuality and Christian ethics. The civil rights work of Sister Antona Ebo inspires his own ministry on social justice issues. Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu Show More Show Less
7 of11 Tommy Memminger, left, kneels to pray after taking communion on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Fr. Ken Radcliffe, left, and the Rev. Bryan Massingale, right, lead Mass on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale has received recognition for his work on racial justice, he supports the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and as a gay man, he vocally disagrees with the church's doctrine on same-sex relations. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 The Rev. Bryan Massingale, center, gives communion during Mass on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale has received recognition for his work on racial justice, he supports the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and as a gay man, he is advocating for full inclusion of LGBTQ Catholics within the church. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 The Rev. Bryan Massingale gives a sermon on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale has received recognition for his work on racial justice, he supports the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and as a gay man, he vocally disagrees with the church's doctrine on same-sex relations. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Eucharist minister for the home bound, Swen Miller, left, and the Rev. Bryan Massingale, right, shake hands behind a framed portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. after Mass on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Massingale has received recognition for his work on racial justice, he supports the ordination of women, making celibacy optional for Catholic clergy, and as a gay man, he vocally disagrees with the church's doctrine on same-sex relations. Jessie Wardarski/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Parishioners worshipping at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Harlem are greeted by a framed portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. -- a Baptist minister named after a rebellious 16th century German priest excommunicated from the Catholic Church.
The Rev. Bryan Massingale, who sometimes preaches at St. Charles, pursues his ministry in ways that echo both Martin Luthers.
Written By
KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU