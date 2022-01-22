Bitcoin pyramid schemes wreak havoc on Brazil's 'New Egypt' DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 10:38 a.m.
Beachgoers congregate on Fort Beach in Cabo Frio, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. G.A.S Consulting & Technology, a cryptocurrency investment firm founded by Glaidson Acacio dos Santos, a former waiter-turned-multimillionaire who is the central figure in what is alleged to be one of Brazil's biggest-ever pyramid schemes, was based in the beach town dos Santos called home.
Mayor Jose Bonifacio listens during an interview in his City Hall office of Cabo Frio, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Bonifacio acknowledges his city found itself under a spell. "The talk of the town was to know how much [bitcoin] was at, who was giving a bigger return," he said.
A view of the luxury condominium where former waiter-turned-multimillionaire Glaidson Acacio dos Santos had a home in Cabo Frio, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Dos Santos, the founder of G.A.S Consulting & Technology, a cryptocurrency investment firm, is the central figure in what is alleged to be one of Brazil's biggest-ever pyramid schemes.
Gilson Silva do Carmo, an alleged victim of the G.A.S Consulting & Technology, a cryptocurrency investment firm, walks off after an interview in Iguaba Grande, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Federal and state police and prosecutors accuse the firm of running a sophisticated racket defrauding thousands of small-scale investors who believed they were getting rich off bitcoin's steep appreciation. Do Carmo watched in horror as the seizures and arrests unfolded; he had invested the rest of his savings in the company just weeks earlier.
Beachgoers congregate on Fort Beach in Cabo Frio, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. As revenues rose for the cryptocurrency investment firm G.A.S Consulting & Technology, enriching some early adopters, copycat firms sprang up, seeking to cash in on the craze. Cabo Frio, the home of G.A.S. founder, 38-year-old Glaidson Acacio dos Santos, came to be known as the "New Egypt" and as the town's top dog, dos Santos was the "Bitcoin Pharaoh."
Lawyer Luciano Regis, 35, during an interview in Sao Pedro da Aldeia, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Regis, a lawyer representing victims of G.A.S Consulting & Technology, a cryptocurrency investment firm founded by a former waiter-turned-multimillionaire who has become the central figure in what is alleged to be one of Brazil's biggest-ever pyramid schemes.
Bathers dive into the waters of Fort Beach in Cabo Frio, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Brazil became one of the first countries in the world to approve Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, second only to Canada. In and around Cabo Frio, where some had seen their friends and neighbors reap rewards by investing their life savings in the cryptocurrency investment firm G.A.S Consulting & Technology, many began to fear the cost of missing out.
CABO FRIO, Brazil (AP) — In April, Brazil's federal police stormed the helipad of a boutique seaside hotel in Rio de Janeiro state, where they busted two men and a woman loading a chopper with 7 million reais ($1.3 million) in neatly packed bills.
The detainees told police they worked for G.A.S. Consulting & Technology, a cryptocurrency investment firm founded by a former waiter-turned-multimillionaire who is the central figure in what is alleged to be one of Brazil’s biggest-ever pyramid schemes.