Bingo jackpot jumps to $1,000

Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, will hold their weekly Monday night Bingo, playing until the jackpot of $1,000 is won on Monday, Feb. 3.

Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo begins at 7 p.m.,

Admission is $2, Bingo sheets for the evening are $2, $4, or $8, Bonanza, Quickie and several Specials; $1 each, free coffee/tea all evening for players, snacks for purchase, daubers for purchase. Admission gives you a door prize chance ticket.

For more information, call 203-268-6940.