Bingo jackpot jumps to $1,000
Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, will hold their weekly Monday night Bingo, playing until the jackpot of $1,000 is won Monday, Sept. 9.
Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo begins at 7 p.m.,
Admission is $2, Bingo sheets for the evening are $2, $4, or $8, Bonanza, Quickie and several Specials; $1 each, free coffee/tea all evening, snacks for purchase, daubers for purchase.
B’nai Torah has continuously held Bingo for more than 40 years.
For more information, call 203-268-6940.
