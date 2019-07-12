Bingo jackpot jumps to $1,000

Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, will hold their weekly Monday night Bingo, playing until the jackpot of $1,000 is won Monday, July 15.

Doors open at 6 p.m., bingo begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is $2, Bingo sheets for the evening are $2, $4, or $8, Bonanza, Quickie and several Specials; $1 each, free coffee/tea all evening, snacks for purchase, daubers for purchase.

B’nai Torah has continuously held Bingo for more than 40 years.

For more information, call 203-268-6940.