NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is proposing the creation of a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure, aiming to stave off the cascading effects of last week's implosion of FTX, the world's third-largest crypto exchange.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao posted on Twitter Monday that his company would create “an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis."