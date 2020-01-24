Bill would proclaim 'Granny D Day' on Jan. 24

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state senator has introduced a bill that would proclaim Jan. 24 as “Granny D Day."

Doris “Granny D" Haddock, of Dublin, New Hampshire, was a political activist who drew attention to the need for campaign finance reform. She died at age 100 in 2010. Her 110th birthday would have been Jan. 24.

At age 88, she walked more than 3,200 (5,150 kilometers) miles across the United States. She started in California on Jan. 1, 1999. Fourteen months later, she arrived in Washington D.C.

“Granny D as a fierce activist who dedicated her life to defending democracy," said Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Democrat from Brookline. She introduced the bill Tuesday to the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee.

At 94, Granny D ran for the U.S. Senate. The film "Run Granny Run" depicts her 2004 decision with no money and no campaign experience to go from an activist for voter registration to actively seeking votes in a campaign against the powerful incumbent Republican Sen. Judd Gregg. She lost.