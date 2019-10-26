Bill could usher Pennsylvania elections into a new era

Pennsylvania, a state that has ranked in the bottom tier in election laws, fast-tracked legislation that was negotiated behind closed doors that could usher in some advancement. The bill could be the most substantive changes to Pennsylvania election laws in more than 80 years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fast-tracked legislation negotiated behind closed doors could usher in some advancement to Pennsylvania election laws that critics say are hugely outdated.

The bill could be the most substantive changes to Pennsylvania election laws in more than 80 years.

Micah Sims is executive director of Common Cause's Pennsylvania chapter. Sims says it's a big moment because Pennsylvania has ranked in the bottom tier of states in election laws.

Many states long ago adopted farther-reaching changes to election laws.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf didn't get leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities to embrace every election reform he had sought.

But Wolf did get a few wins, including expanding voting access and securing millions of dollars for counties to buy voting machines ahead of the 2020 elections.